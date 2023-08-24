SVG PM to address OAS Permanent Council, meet with Secretary General

PM Gonsalves to Address the Permanent Council of the OAS

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves left the state on Wednesday, August 23, for New York, where he will be meeting with the staff at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Mission to the United Nations.

From there, the Prime Minister will travel to Washington, DC, on Friday, August 26, where he will address the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Gonsalves will also meet with the Secretary General of the OAS and the Assistant Secretary General of the OAS.

Prime Minister Gonsalves is also scheduled to meet with the staff of the SVG Embassy in the USA.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Mrs. Eloise Gonsalves and Security Officer Sgt. Kendal Horne.

Source : API