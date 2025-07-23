St. Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and his wife, Eloise, are in Guyana for the Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit.

Gonsalves and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley joined President Irfaan Ali and other global leaders at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre for the official opening of the landmark summit.

In his keynote address, President Ali called for bold unity and urgent action to confront the global biodiversity crisis.

Guyana’s evolving research capabilities to ensure biodiversity protection were commended this morning by Dr. Brian J. O’Shea, Assistant Curator and Collections Manager for Ornithology at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Georgetown is now the stage for high-level diplomacy and environmental leadership.