Law enforcement on the island of St Vincent is awaiting the results of a forensic examination of the vehicle thought to have been involved in the mass murder on July 19th in Kingstown.

Speaking in Kingstown on Monday, ACP Trevor Bailey said they are also awaiting the forensic analysis of the exhibits that were taken.

“We have also sought the assistance of our colleagues in St. Kitts in further analysis of other exhibits that are related to this five-man murder. And the investigation in that matter is very much ongoing at this stage”.

“I want to dispel a rumour that the reward that has been offered has been cashed in; that is not so; the reward is still up for grabs. We urge members of the public to feel free to cooperate with the police and provide any information that they may have, irrespective of how slight you may consider the information that you are in possession of”.

Bailey said no information will be turn away, no matter how small it is.

“We accept every piece of information. We analyze the information, and that piece of information that you may consider minimal may very well be the piece that is missing from our puzzle”, Bailey said.