POLICE FORCE EASTERN DIVISION COMMENDED FOR MAKING ARREST IN EVERY HOMICIDE CASE IN THAT DIVISION THIS YEAR

The Eastern Division of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, led by Superintendent of Police Hesran Ballantyne, has received praise for finding a breakthrough in each homicide incidence that occurred in that district this year.

Commissioner of Police Colin John attributed the success rate in the Eastern Division to witnesses coming forward and giving evidence.

“We were able, based on the circumstances of the particular crime, to obtain evidence that the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) concluded or considered sufficient to sustain and support a charge,” Commissioner John stated.

The Commissioner also praised the officers of the Eastern Division for their efforts in resolving crimes in their division.

“In general, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has hardworking and devoted police personnel…. “Thank you to all of the men and women of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force who go out every day and, in most cases, go above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the safety of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” said Commissioner John.

The Eastern Division, which stretches from North Union in the south to Fancy in the north, comprises four (4) police stations. Park Hill, South Rivers, Colonarie, Dixon, Georgetown, Sandy Baby, Overland, Owia, and Fancy are among the communities in this division.

Superintendent Ballantyne was designated Officer in Charge of the Eastern Division on October 3rd, 2022, and has been traveling the district with his officers ever since.

Javid DaSilva, a 23-year-old and a 15-year-old Caratal inhabitant, appeared before Kingstown Serious Offences Court on March 6, 2023, charged with the murder of Sheldon Welch, a Caratal laborer. Another murder occurred on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023, when Dave Sutton was shot and killed in Langley Park, Georgetown. Jamal Benjie, a Georgetown laborer, was accused and presented at Calliaqua Magistrate Court on April 28th, 2023. On July 6th, 2023, the Eastern Division apprehended and accused Xavier Corke of Caratal and Taly Jackson of Langley Park in the shooting death of 46-year-old Michael Miller of Stubbs.

Source : RSVGPF