The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), in fellowship with Bishop Chesly Ferdinand and the congregation of the Wilson Hill New Testament Church of God, will hold a church parade and service of Thanksgiving on Sunday, January 8, 2022, commencing at 10:00 a.m.

The parade will march from Central Police Station, turn left onto Halifax Street, then right onto Paul’s Avenue en route to the church.

The service is part of the RSVGPF Calendar of Events for 2023.