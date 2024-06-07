SVG Police Force wraps up 91-Day firearm amnesty, seizes 18 firearms

Conclusion of the 91-Day National Firearm Amnesty (NFA2024)

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force announces the conclusion of the 91-day National Firearm Amnesty (NFA2024), which commenced on March 1, 2024, and concluded on May 31, 2024.

During this period, a total of 18 firearms and 327 rounds of ammunition were surrendered by individuals possessing illegal firearms. The details of the surrendered items are as follows:

FIREARMS ,AMMO HANDED IN ON THE AMNESTY PROGRAM CALIBER FIREARMS AMMUNITION Three –9mm Glock-19 Pistol 9mm 327 RDS S&W Pistol 9mm Pistol 9mm Two – .38 Revolver .38 Revolver .38 One – .35 Reck Revolver .35 One – .380 Hi-point Pistol .380 Two – 12 Gauge (Home Made) 12 Gauge Shotgun Double barrel 12 Gauge Shotgun 12 Gauge Shotgun Two – .25 Pistol .25 MP-25 Pistol .25 Auto Six – .22 Revolver .22 Magnum Pistol .22 Ruger Pistol .22 Pistol .22 Revolver .22 Revolver .22

The amnesty culminated with an impactful community walkabout and town hall meeting in the town of Barrouallie on May 30, 2024. This event marked the Police Force’s final appeal to the public to surrender any illegal firearms and reinforce the importance of public safety.

With the conclusion of the amnesty, the recent amendments to the Firearm Act are now in full effect. We want to emphasize that our zero-tolerance approach to illegal firearms is ongoing and our posture resolute. The amendments are designed to enhance the regulation and control of firearms, ensuring stricter penalties and enforcement to maintain the safety and security of our multi-island state.

A press meeting is scheduled to be announced, where we will present the results and outcomes of the NFA2024. This meeting will provide a comprehensive overview of the amnesty’s impact and the positive steps taken towards reducing illegal firearms.

We extend our gratitude to all those who participated and contributed to the amnesty. Your cooperation is and remains crucial in our ongoing efforts to ensure a safer environment for all citizens.