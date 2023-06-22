SVG police looking for Cole Olliver, wanted for several offences

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is carrying out investigations into several offences, where the subject is a person of interest.

Subject is a Vincentian National who is to be approach with caution.

The Police is soliciting your assistance in locating the subject. If seen, please contact any police station or Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at Telephone number 457-1211 ext. 4816 or Officer in charge South Central Division at telephone numbers 458-4200 or 457-5459.

Calls would be treated confidentially.

D.O.B: 03.03.2005 Address: Arnos Vale / Pole Yard Occupation: Unemployed Height: 5’ 3” Built: Slim Complexion: Dark Face: Oval Eyes: Brown Lips: Thick

Source : RSVGPF