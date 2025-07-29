Vincentian Police Official Participates in U.S. Judicial Exchange Program

The United States Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean is proud to announce that Mrs. Kaywana Frederick-Gibson of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is currently in the United States participating in the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). She is taking part in a three-week professional exchange titled “The U.S. Judicial System.”

Mrs. Frederick-Gibson, a Sergeant in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, serves as Assistant to the Commissioner of Police. In her role, she coordinates training opportunities for the armed forces and serves as the primary liaison for the U.S. Embassy’s Military Liaison Office (MLO).

Through the program, Mrs. Frederick-Gibson and fellow international participants will explore the foundations of the U.S. legal system, including its basis in the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law. The project examines how the federal and state court systems function, both in civil and criminal matters, and highlights the importance of an independent and transparent judiciary. Participants will also observe court procedures at multiple levels, learning how law enforcement, prosecutors, and the courts interact, and study U.S. efforts to ensure access to justice and protections for victims.

The U.S. Embassy congratulates Mrs. Frederick-Gibson on her selection for this prestigious program and commends her commitment to public service and professional development. Her participation reflects ongoing U.S. efforts to support rule of law, judicial cooperation, and regional security partnerships.