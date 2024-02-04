STUBBS AND DIAMOND POLICE YOUTH CLUBS HOST INAUGURAL YOUTH SYMPOSIUM

Fifty-three (53) members of the Police Youth Clubs (PYC) from across St. Vincent have been sensitized and are now better equipped to deal with issues such as Teenage Sexuality, Savings and Money Management, The Rights of a Child, Achieving Excellence in Academic and Skills-based Studies and Employment, Youth’s Role in reducing Crime and Violence and, Creating Personal Vision Boards.

These were the diverse topics that were presented and discussed on Saturday 03rd February 2024 when the Stubbs/Diamond Police Youth Clubs hosted their first Annual Youth Symposium at the Hospitality Management and Tourism Institute (HMTI) in Diamond.

Forty (40) of the participants were from the Stubbs/Diamond PYC, while the other thirteen (13) were from the Calliaqua, Mesopotamia, Layou, Richland Park, and Georgetown Youth Clubs.

The symposium was held under the theme “Investing in our Youths Today for a Safer Tomorrow.” The main objectives were:-

To provide a safe space where young people can openly share their experiences and build a network with their peers.

To provide an avenue where new learning can take place with the aim of contributing to individual positive engagement and ultimately positive behavioral change and,

To equip young people with tools and skills that will help them navigate challenging situations by making positive decisions.

The day’s activity commenced with an opening ceremony that heard remarks from Hon. Frederick Stevenson – Parliamentary Representative of South Windward and Minister of the Public Service, Consumer Affairs and Sports, Mrs. Merissa Finch-Burke – Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of National Mobilization, Youth, etc., Superintendent of Police Mr. Junior Simmons – Officer in charge of Police Youth Clubs, Sergeant of Police, Mr. Stephen Billy – National Coordinator of Police Youth Clubs, Mr. Osborne Bowens – Dean of the Technical College and Ms. Yoland London, one of the Coordinators of the Stubbs/Diamond Police Youth Clubs.

The presenters were, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr. Trevor Bailey, Ms. Roselle Solomon, Social Worker, Ms. Candace Sealey, Public Relations Officer, SVG Building and Loan Association, Mr. Osborne Bowens, Dean of the SVG Technical College and Ms. Yoland London, Coordinator, Stubbs/Diamond PYC.

The symposium was financially sponsored by the St. Vincent Building and Loan Association, National Properties Limited, and Government Employees Cooperative Credit Union (GECCU); and was supported by the Government Printery, His Majesty’s Prison, The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, The St. Vincent Community College and the Ministry of National Mobilisation, Youths, etc.

According to coordinator London, “The symposium met its expectations and realized its objectives. It was a resounding success and could not have been possible without the support of our sponsors and supporters and for that again we say Thank you.”

The next event on the clubs’ agenda will be the launching of their Female-to-Female Mentorship Program on 8th March 2024, International Women’s Day.

Source : RSVGPF