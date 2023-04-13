SVG Police Youth Clubs zonal public speaking competition begins

RSVGPF POLICE YOUTH CLUBS ZONAL PUBLIC SPEAKING COMPETITION

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Police Youth Club (PYC) continues to work hard to uplift the youth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through its zonal public speaking competition after the inaugural Police Youth Club football and netball competitions were a success.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Emmanuel High School, Mesopotamia Annexe, the PYC Zonal Public Speaking Competition commenced with the South East Zone and will continue with the remaining zones. The competition was divided into two sections: junior and senior, with speakers delivering both prepared and impromptu speeches.

The topics debated in each category were:

Juniors – If more attention is given to non-formal education, there would be a reduction in crimes

Seniors – Providing more community-based peer groups for young people would effect positive social change

There are twenty-six (26) clubs participating across six (6) zones.

Divyne Hackshaw of the Stubbs PYC, Jenee’ Samuel, Mesopotamia PYC, and Jeniah Mathias, Biabou PYC participated in the Junior category while N’Kenna London of the Stubbs PYC, Saniyah Bascombe, Richland PYC, Kristy-Ann Dascent, Biabou PYC, and the lone male competitor Rayshorn Billy representing the Mesopotamia PYC competed in the Senior category. The participants spoke on the prepared speech

Jenee’ Samuel and N’Kenna London outspoke their fellow competitors to be adjudged the winners in the Junior and Senior categories respectively. Jenee’ also earned the best speech with Jeniah Mathias copping the impromptu speech. Divyne Hackshaw placed second in the junior category.

In addition to winning the senior category, N’Kenna London also received the best impromptu speech, while Rayshorn Billy took home both the second-place trophy and the best speech award in the senior category.

Sergeant Stephen Billy, the National Police Youth Club Coordinator, provided an overview of the program. He noted that public speaking is not a new concept to the police youth club and paid tribute to Ex Sergeant Philbert Chambers, the last coordinator to conduct a competition in Questelles. The goal of these and other programs is to expose our members to many elements of learning and growth. The objective of the police youth club is to provide children with the required life skills in order to help mold them into well-rounded persons. Sergeant Billy remarked, “Nurturing Our Nation’s Most Valuable Resources.”

He concluded by making a plea to Vincentians both at home and abroad, as well as to businesses, churches, and other community groups and organizations, to join the RSVGPF in shaping our youth into law-abiding, wholesome, productive, and discipline citizens.

Commander of the South-Central Division, Assistant Superintendent of Police Nigel Butcher, in his remarks, expressed his gratitude for the invitation to speak at the event, particularly given it was held in his division. He explained that this is only one of many initiatives being undertaken by the RSVGPF under the commissioner’s direction to shape and grow our children into better and more mature adults. He stated that he’s aware that the commissioner of police and the entire organization has full support for this effort, which also aims to establish cooperation with the community in order to facilitate our job and improve life in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He outlined that this is just one of many measures the RSVGPF is taking to help lay a good foundation for the next generation. We are currently doing training and summer programs. ASP Butcher added that he can attest to a number of opportunities that came about as a result of the police youth club, where there are members of the youth club joining the organization and employment encouraged the participants and also congratulated them in public speaking and stated that they will succeed wherever they want to in addition to remaining focused and adopting a great attitude and setting their goals and working towards them.

Area Representative and Minister of Health, Wellness, and the Environment, Honorable St. Claire Jimmy Prince, delivered remarks, saying he is honored to be present because he congratulated the person who initiated the youth club, as well as the students and parents who allowed their children to join the youth clubs.

The Police Youth Club is currently filling a void in the lives of young people who prefer to stay at home with their gadgets, which is detrimental to their growth. The Police Youth Club will cover that void and launch new initiatives. The idea of public speaking is a good one in helping young people acquire self-confidence and everything cannot be left up to the schools alone in the nurturing of our youth. The minister stated that there is an issue with reading in the youth, quoting Mark Twain, who stated, “that he who does not read has no advantage over the person who cannot read.” He concluded by wishing them all the best going forward.

The esteemed judges were Superintendent of Police, Kameicia Blake, and lectures Mr. Utamu Rose and Rosevelt John.

Source : RSVGPF