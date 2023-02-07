SVG Prison Service mourns the sudden passing of Ashkelon Henry

The Superintendent and Staff at His Majesty’s Prisons mourn the loss of Prison Officer Ashkelon Henry of Peruvian Vale.

Officer Henry passed away suddenly on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at his home.

He was appointed to the Prison Service on December 12th, 2005. His passing has shocked us all, and he will be greatly missed.

The Superintendent and Staff at His Majesty’s Prisons take this opportunity to extend their deepest condolences to his immediate family, relatives, and friends.

May all who mourn be comforted in this time of bereavement, and may he find peace and rest in the arms of his maker.