Inmates at Kingstown’s correctional facilities will have the opportunity to enjoy special meals from family and friends this holiday season, according to an announcement from His Majesty’s Prisons department.

The annual Christmas treat programme, set to run from December 15, 2025, to January 5, 2026, will allow inmates in good standing to receive food items from relatives during a carefully regulated period.

Prison authorities have outlined comprehensive guidelines to ensure both inmate enjoyment and institutional security.

During weekdays, prisoners can receive snacks and fast-food items from approved vendors like Subway, KFC, and local roti shops between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Special provisions will be made for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day, when home-cooked meals will be permitted between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Key programme restrictions include:

One meal per inmate

All food must be in disposable containers

Homemade drinks are strictly prohibited

All items will undergo mandatory security screening

Families must first confirm their loved one’s eligibility, as inmates who have previously violated prison regulations will be excluded from the programme.