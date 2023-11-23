SVG Prosecution service conducts two-day ‘ALRIGHT’ training

ALRIGHT is the acronym for Applying Lawful Responses to Intercepting Gangster Hustlers and Transgressors.

ALRIGHT is an interdisciplinary criminal stakeholder forum that seeks to review, refine, and devise criminal justice solutions to improve the criminal justice system in the State of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

This year’s training will be conducted over three (3) days under the theme “UnLTD: Uniting Leaders for Transformative Decision-Making”.

There will be:

A two-day live exercise on November 23rd and 24th, 2023, and

A Leadership Caucus on November 29, 2023

ALRIGHT 2023 promises to keenly focus on addressing issues that impact case progression, strategy, and presentation through an exercise that covers homicide, tax evasion, drugs, firearm offences, sexual offences, asset recovery, and other offences.

ALRIGHT 2023 encourages greater synergy amongst our local prosecutors and law enforcement agencies, namely: the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the Inland Revenue Department, the Financial Intelligence Unit, the Forensic Drug Laboratory, Customs and Excise, and the Passports and Immigration Departments.

Further details about the ALRIGHT Leadership Caucus 2023 will be issued at a later date.