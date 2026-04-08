SVG public servants gather for cybersecurity awareness seminar

PUBLIC SERVANTS ENGAGE IN CYBERSECURITY WORKSHOP

Public Servants in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines participated in a Cybersecurity and Cybercrime Awareness Seminar held earlier today, April 8th, 2026, at the Methodist Church Hall.

The seminar brought together public sector employees as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen awareness and build resilience against increasing cyber threats and digital crime across the region.

The OECS Commission is the implementing agency for the regional components of the World Bank funded Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP), an initiative aimed at expanding access to digital services, technologies, and skills.

Delivering a presentation on regional cyber risks, Cyber Analyst Candi Saunders-Alfred highlighted the growing urgency of cybersecurity across the Caribbean. She noted that cyber incidents are no longer a matter of “if,” but “when,” emphasizing that government systems are frequently targeted through persistent and increasingly sophisticated attacks, some of which are powered by artificial intelligence.

She warned that such incidents can disrupt public services, expose sensitive citizen data, and erode public trust in institutions. As a result, cybersecurity must be treated not only as an information technology issue, but as a critical governance priority for both public and private sectors.

Project Manager for the OECS CARDTP Cybersecurity and Cybercrime Public Awareness Campaign, at the ODEM Group of Companies Stacy-Ann Wilson, underscored the importance of awareness and reporting. She explained that many individuals fail to report online scams due to feelings of shame or vulnerability. Wilson stressed that cybersecurity awareness is essential not only for those unfamiliar with digital risks, but also for those who believe they are well-informed. She highlighted civil servants, particularly those in technology and customer-related roles, are on the frontline and must be equipped to safeguard the systems they manage.

Addressing the seminar, Minister of National Security, Disaster Management and Immigration, Hon. Major St. Clair Leacock, reflected on the evolution of regional security systems. He noted that in earlier years, the absence of coordinated digital and regional security frameworks left systems vulnerable. Minister Leacock emphasized that initiatives such as this seminar are vital to securing modern societies.

He further highlighted that the CARDTP represents a significant investment of approximately 90 million dollars, funded by the World Bank, with the objective of transforming how governments operate. The project is intended to accelerate the transition to a paperless economy, improve efficiency, and enhance the security of digital systems.

The CARDTP, which began in 2020, is expected to contribute to increased digital connectivity, digital public services and the creation of technology-enabled businesses and jobs across the participating countries of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.