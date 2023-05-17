The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Union is condemning the recent spike in shooting deaths, other serious crimes and act of violence that have been plaguing our nation since the beginning of this year.

We are alarmed by the epidemic of crime and violence in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In just five (5) months, illegal guns and organized criminal gangs has raised a threat to our security, peace and the stability within our society.

Our nation needs to strengthen our security forces by making alliances with different community based groups and NGO’s. There is an urgent need to reverse what seems to be the normalization of violence in social interactions. It is time for us as a people to restore the bonds of social solidarity within our communities.

The Union acknowledges that there is a great need to address crime and violence from a non-traditional approach, by moving away from the traditional approach which focuses on retribution and imprisonment; towards one which gears on building public partnerships, fostering trust and restoring open communication.

We can make better security interventions by assessing the mental health of the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; identifying the underlying factors, finding preventative and corrective measures, before making the necessary intercessions.

The Union anticipates a collective approach among all stakeholders within our society embracing the common goal of restoring peace, justice and security within St. Vincent and the Grenadines.