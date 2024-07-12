SVG receives EC$1M grant from ECCB for hurricane relief efforts

ECCB Disburses $1 million Grant each to Grenada and Saint Vincent

The Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has disbursed grant funding, in the sum of EC$1.0m to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). The grant will support the ECCU country’ critical relief efforts following the destructive passage of Hurricane Beryl.

On 01 July 2024, Beryl, a Category 4 hurricane, bordering on Category 5 with its sustained winds of 150 mph, severely damaged Grenada and her sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique along with neighbouring Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and her sister isles including Union Island and Mayreau, leaving a trail of death and devastation.

As supervisor and regulator of the financial system in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), the ECCB stands in strong solidarity and empathy with our affected member countries and remain ready to support them in every possible way. To that end, we have provided guidance to our licensees (banks) as they work with affected customers.

ECCB Governor Timothy N.J. Antoine remarked: “The pain being experienced by Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines is deep, and the situation is heart-wrenching. However, we are comforted in knowing that our resilience as a people is time-tested and strong. We also know that, with the help of our God and our collective hard work, we shall rebuild stronger.”