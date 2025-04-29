SVG Restaurant Week 2025 Kicks Off

“Taste of Vincy” – Restaurant Week 2025

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association (SVGHTA) officially launched Restaurant Week 2025 earlier today at Grenadines House. The event, which runs from June 22 to 28, 2025, will celebrate the vibrant culinary heritage of the islands under the theme “Taste of Vincy.”

Speaking at the launch, President of the SVGHTA, Isola Giddens, said that Restaurant Week is more than a celebration—it is a platform to shine a spotlight on local talent, creativity, and culture. Giddens encouraged entrepreneurs, chefs, and restaurateurs to seize the opportunity to showcase the diversity of Vincentian cuisine, highlighting the importance of using local ingredients and traditional flavours in both food and beverages.

Giddens announced that 33 businesses have already registered, with a goal to surpass 50 participants, and shared plans for a spectacular opening night event featuring fireworks and live culinary experiences.

Chief Executive O of the SVG Tourism Authority Annette Marks, said the shifting of the Restaurant Week from November to June establishes the event as a standalone attraction, designed to boost visitor arrivals and stimulate economic activity during the traditional off-season.

Marks underscored that Restaurant Week strengthens the link between culinary experiences and tourism growth, while also creating opportunities for farmers, fishermen, and small producers to supply fresh, local ingredients to restaurants across the islands.

Restaurant Week 2025 will offer specially curated menus, innovative dishes, and unforgettable dining experiences at restaurants ranging from renowned fine-dining establishments to hidden local gems.

This year’s festival will also feature rising culinary star Chef Angela Garraway, who has Vincentian roots, along with guest chefs from Barbados, further enriching the week’s offerings.

The event is made possible through the support of sponsors including SOL, Gonsalves Liquors, St. Vincent Brewery Limited (SVBL), ACADO, St. Vincent Distillers, Sandals, SVG Tourism Authority, Chill’n Brewery, and ECGC.