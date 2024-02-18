SVG: Saharan dust and isolated showers in the forecast

The SVG Met office in its 72-hour-outlook says varying concentrations of Saharan dust continue across our area, creating an occasional film/slight-haze.

On the south-western edge of the Atlantic High Pressure System, a few cloud patches interupt fair conditions bringing isolated showers.

A lower level trough is expected to cross the island chain by mid-week, bringing a few showers across St.Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Moderate-fresh (20 – 35km/h) breeze vary in direction between east north-east and east south-east, becoming gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) by Wednesday.

Sea conditions are moderate in open water with swells near 1.5m on western coasts and near 2.0m on eastern coasts…Small-craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution…Swell heights are gradually falling and sea conditions across SVG are expected to be slight-moderate by Tuesday.