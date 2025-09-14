SVG Set to Hold Tourism Industry Conference

Aviation and Cruise Leaders to Headline Tourism Industry Conference

The State of the Tourism Industry Address and Stakeholders’ Conference, under the theme “Strength in Unity: Advancing the Vincentian Visitor Experience”, will feature top industry leaders sharing insights on connectivity, cruise growth, and destination partnerships.

Trevor Sadler, a respected aviation leader, will address the essential role of connectivity in expanding market access and supporting sustainable growth for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Under his leadership, InterCaribbean Airways has strengthened regional links, enabling greater ease of travel across the Caribbean and driving visitor arrivals.

Abigail Crossley brings over 25 years of expertise in the cruise and tourism industry. As Director of Strategic Sourcing OBR at Carnival Corporation, she leads the sourcing and development of shore experiences, overland activities, and pre- and post-cruise services across multiple brands. Her career highlights include managing a global supply base of over 200 partners, advancing sustainable tourism initiatives, and championing community partnerships that enrich destination experiences. Crossley’s participation underscores Carnival’s commitment to fostering collaborative, innovative, and sustainable engagement with destinations such as St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Other confirmed panelists include Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism; Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance; Isola Giddings, President of the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association; Carl James, CEO of the SVG Port Authority; and hospitality leaders from Sandals St. Vincent and Young Island Resort.

The conference takes place on 15th September, 2025, at the Methodist Church Hall, Kingstown, immediately following Minister James’ keynote address.