Heat Wave affecting food production in St Vincent (SVG)

Saboto Caesar, the Agriculture Minister of St. Vincent, has expressed concern about the impact of heat waves on food production and has asked for the development of heat-tolerant crops.

How has the heat wave affected food production in St. Vincent and the Grenadines?

The heat wave in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, according to Caesar, has had a significant influence on food output. Farmers have struggled due to the high temperatures, and a crop shortfall is likely around Christmas.

Vegetable growers anticipate a shortage of vegetables on the market, while egg farmers anticipate a decrease in egg production. Furthermore, rising temperatures may increase the cost of farm labor when laborers grumble about the remuneration for working in the heat.

The Ministry’s technicians will be in charge of designing heat-resistance measures for food production.

Caesar was speaking earlier this week at World Food Day celebrations with the theme “Water is life, water is food.”