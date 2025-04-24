National Aquatic Team Celebrated for Stellar Performance at Carifta 2025

This country’s National Aquatic Team returned home today after a remarkable performance at the 2025 Carifta Aquatics Championships held in Trinidad and Tobago. The team was welcomed with a reception at the VIP Lounge of the Argyle International Airport, where athletes, coaches, officials, and supporters gathered to honor the athletes’ dedication and success.

Minister of Sports, Hon. Orando Brewster, expressed immense pride and gratitude for the team’s outstanding representation of the country on the regional stage.

“I am extremely proud and want to thank the team for what they have done for St. Vincent and the Grenadines in Trinidad and Tobago,” said Minister Brewster. “With hard work comes success. I know that our swimmers train very diligently, and they have proven to be excellent ambassadors of our country by securing medals at the Carifta 2025 Games, ” he added.

The Minister also took the opportunity to call on the private sector to support the continued growth of swimming in the nation. “Swimming is gaining recognition across the region. I encourage members of the private sector to come on board and support this sport, which is clearly flourishing and bringing great pride to our nation,” he encouraged.

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Association, Stephen Joachim, shared details on the team’s achievements at the championships.

“Seven swimmers represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Carifta Games and brought home a total of six medals, with five swimmers making it to the finals,” stated Joachim.

Officials attribute the team’s performance to the hard work, resilience, and commitment of the athletes, coaches, and support staff.