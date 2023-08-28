St Vincent & Taiwan sign agricultural agreements worth $11.4 million

The signing of two agricultural agreements on Friday strengthened the ties between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The agreements cover two projects: Improving Livestock Rearing and Improving Vegetable Cultivation Management and Post-Harvest Handling.

Worth roughly XCD 11.4 million Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, signed on behalf of the Government of SVG, and Her Excellency Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), signed on behalf of her country.

Ambassador Fan stated that since her arrival in SVG, she has met with Minister Caesar to explore the expansion of agricultural cooperation, and that these initiatives will improve people’s lives and livelihoods.

According to the Taiwanese Ambassador, livestock methods can be improved via collaboration and expertise, contributing to economic progress and providing a steady meat supply for Vincentians.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, commended the Taiwanese government for its cooperation with the projects.

Minister Ceasar stated that agricultural diversification has long been a priority for his ministry, and that some of the funds provided by the project will be used to support work at palletization centers in Langley Park, Lauders, La Croix, and Belmont (Leeward), where farmers will be able to sell their produce.

Source : API