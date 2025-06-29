St Vincent’s Ministry of Agriculture is calling all teens to get ready to dig in and grow with the Roots Youth in Agriculture Programme!

Dates: July 14th–18th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM daily

Location: Girl Guides Headquarters, Level Gardens

Ages: 13–17

Join us for a fun and interactive experience in agriculture, art, wellness, and more!

Registration forms are available at the Rural Transformation Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture, Kingstown, or can be sent via email upon request.

Deadline: Registration and consent forms must be returned to the Rural Transformation Unit on or before Thursday, July 3rd, 2025.

This summer programme is implemented by the Rural Transformation Unit in collaboration with the Ridge to Reef Project, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Poshelle, under the theme:

“Growing the Future with Strong Roots!”

Let’s plant seeds of knowledge and harvest a better future together!