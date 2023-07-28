500 Tonnes of Growth: Morocco To Help Vincentian Farmers Thrive

SVG To Receive 500 Tonnes Of Fertiliser Annually from Morocco

The Kingdom of Morocco will send 500 tonnes of fertilizer to Vincentian farmers as the country develops ties with the Northern African enclave.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement today following his return from that country.

Dr Gonsalves said there is a “road map of co-operation” in areas such as Higher Education and Training, Technical Co-operation, Fertilisers and Soil Fertility, Security, Financial Assistance and Exchange of Official Visits.

“We will get annually now directly for the farmers, 500 tonnes of fertilizer which is up from 150 tonnes to 500 tonnes which we will distribute to farmers,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

There will also be funding of certain projects to the tune of 500 thousand US dollars.

“In fact, we want to take money to begin the process for the design of the Science and Technology Laboratory which we will attach to the Community College, which we would develop…post-secondary and University education in those particular areas,” said the Prime Minister.

Dr. Gonsalves said there is a further 200 thousand US dollar grant for equipment for the Community College Division of Technical and Vocational Education and added that a delegation from the Kingdom of Morocco will also visit St. Vincent and the Grenadines in October with the view to establish a consulate here.

Both countries also pledged to collaborate in areas of Health, Agriculture, Technical and Vocational Training, Fisheries, Tourism, Renewable Energy and Climate Change.