P&O Arvia, a wonderful addition to the ‘region’s cruise industry – James

SVG Tourism Minister Hails P&O Arvia a Wonderful Addition to Region’s Cruise Tourism Industry

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Honourable Carlos James describes the addition of P&O Cruises’ Arvia to the Caribbean as a wonderful opportunity for the region’s growing cruise sector.

Minister James was present at Heywood’s Beach, Barbados on Thursday March 16, along with Prime Ministers Mia Mottley and Dickon Mitchell. Also in attendance was his Barbadian counterpart Tourism Minister, Ian Gooding-Edghill, for the naming ceremony of P&O Cruises newest vessel Arvia.

According to the tourism minister, following the region’s on-going recovery from the COVD-19 pandemic and St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ recovery from its volcanic eruption, P&O Cruises Arvia will add value to the cruise sector by bringing an additional 5,200 plus passengers to Caribbean destinations.

The Arvia, built as part of P&O Cruises’ new Excel Class fleet has a capacity of over 5, 200 passengers and a crew of 1,762. During the ceremony, Paul Ludlow, P&O Cruises president appeared and Arvia was officially named by international performer Nicole Scherzinger. The event was hosted by popular United Kingdom broadcasters, Sara Cox and Trevor Nelson.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which boast 32 islands and cays, saw a spike in cruise calls this season while it prepares for a major transformation of its tourism industry.

In addition to the island’s focus on port expansion and the development of a number of major hotels, sites and attractions for experiential tours, the island welcomed daily non-stop flights from Miami International Airport this March. Virgin Atlantic currently services the island from Heathrow, while Air Canada and Caribbean Airlines services its Toronto and New York routes, respectively.

The multi-island destination will see the completion of at least three hotels by year-end, including international brands such as Sandals Resorts, Holiday Inn and locally-owned Myah’s Luxury Suite. It is expected to add approximately 1,000 rooms by 2025, including a Marriot Resort and Royal Mill Hotel and Villas.