SVG U-20 Girls team will compete in Concacaf Qualifiers in Dom Rep

St Vincent’s U-20 Women’s Team travels to Dominican Republic for Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers

The National U-20 Girls left the island for the Dominican Republic today, Friday 14th April, 2023 to compete in the Concacaf U-20 Qualifiers scheduled for the 14th -23rd April, 2023. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is in Group A amongst Canada, El Salvador, Cuba, and Martinique.

The Traveling Delegation goes as follows:

Goal Keepers: Tishana James, Ann JeaneRoache and Eshanna Phillips

Defenders: Kellisha Bowens , Kendra Findlay, Roneika Gibson, Sonja Mc kie, Ettrisha Jeffrey, Kishorna Bennette, Samaaya Connell and Rodique Cyrus

Midfielders: Leona Barrow, Cherish Laborde, Nasheeka Prescott, Keyonte Warren, DeAndre James, Jenicia Jackson and Deonce Coombs

Strikers: Areka Hooper, Neveah Richards and Shakeyra Kydd

Management Team: Rosalo McKie – Chief of Delegation, Heach Coach – Cornelius Huggins, Assistant Coach- Shelley Browne, Goal Keeper Coach – Melvin Andrews, Manager – Danielle Jackson, Physiotherapist – Shevorn Smith, Psychologist – Kia Prince ad Dr Anna Adams – Doctor