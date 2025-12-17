SVGFF U17 Boys to Host Grenada U17 at Chilli Playing Field

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) is pleased to announce a three-match international friendly series between the SVG U17 Boys National Team and the Grenada U17 National Team. These important developmental fixtures will be held on:

Monday, 16 December

Tuesday, 17 December

Wednesday, 18 December

All matches will take place at the Chilli Playing Field, Georgetown.

This U17 Boys Friendly Series forms part of SVGFF’s structured preparation programme as the national youth squad continues to build strength, tactical awareness, and team cohesion ahead of upcoming regional competitions. The series will provide invaluable international match experience for Vincentian players while further strengthening football relations between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada.

Statement from SVGFF President, Otashie Sprin

President, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF)

Chairman, Windward Islands Football Association (WIFA)

“This initiative forms part of the newly introduced policy of this administration, which places a strong emphasis on being intentional and strategic in the preparatory work for our national teams ahead of official competitions.

We recognize that proper preparation is fundamental to success at the international level, and it is therefore encouraging that we were able to secure this developmental activity for our U17 Boys as they prepare for the CONCACAF U17 World Cup Qualifiers next year.

This series provides our young players with meaningful match exposure, competitive experience, and the opportunity to apply their training in a structured international environment. These are essential components in building confident, disciplined, and competitive national teams.

It is also gratifying to see the consistency of this administration in delivering its stated policies. We remain committed to strengthening our football programmes at every level, ensuring that our athletes are given the tools, opportunities, and preparation necessary to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines with pride and distinction.”

Admission

Two school children: $5

Adults: $5

The SVGFF invites football fans, families, schools, and community supporters to come out and rally behind our future stars as they proudly represent the nation. Your support plays a vital role in encouraging youth development and empowering the next generation of national athletes.

For more information, please contact the SVGFF office or follow our official platforms for updates.