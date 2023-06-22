SVG urged to be prepared as Storm Bret will affect island from tonight

This Tropical Storm Warning means that sustained winds of 39 – 73 mph (63 – 118kmh) /tropical storm conditions are expected within our area, within 24hours.

At 5 pm, the center of the Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.4° North; longitude 59.6° West, or approximately 120 miles (193 kilometers) east of the SVG. Tropical Storm Bret is moving towards the west at 16 mph (26 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center.

Tropical storm conditions are expected across the northern-most portion of our islands tonight and could linger across SVG during Friday. Be Prepared.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for SVG

Occasional moderate/heavy showers, periods of rain, isolated thunderstorms and strong gale-force/storm winds can be expected across SVG. Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 6inches (75 to 150mm) with isolated higher amounts are likely across our islands. A flash-flood watch remains in effect until further notice. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A small-Craft and High Surf Advisory remains in effect for SVG

Marine conditions are expected to be rough with sea-swells near 3.5m (11ft) and possibly higher, along northern and north-eastern coastlines during tonight and early Friday. A small craft and high surf advisory remains in effect. Only vessels capable of withstanding these swells should venture out. Small-craft should remain in port. Sea-bathers are also advised to stay out of the water.