SVG women’s Under-20 team in group a of Concacaf Qualifiers 2023

The official draw for the 2023 Concacaf Women’s Under 20 Qualifiers took place on February 16th 2023 at the Concacaf Headquarters in Miami, Florida.

Team SVG has been seeded in Group A with Canada, El Salvador, Cuba, Martinique and the Virgin Islands, which is scheduled to kick-off in the Dominican Republic from 14th to 24th April 2023 at the Panamericano Stadium.

The technical department held two (2) scouting sessions on the 11th and 18th February 2023 at the Victoria Park Playing Field. The following persons have been selected for training:

Strikers: Shakyra Kydd, Areka Hooper, Meiya Wilson and Arielle Delpeche

Midfielders: Leona Barrow, Nasheeka Prescod, Nevaeh Richards, Denella Creese, Deonce Coombs, Jenicia Jackson, Karen Providence, Davisha Sayers, Cherish Laborde, Kyanté Warren, Jorice Harry, Destiny Baptiste, Sonja Mckie, and Jayana Glasgow

Defenders: Sherna Williams, Kelisha Bowens, Rhian Brudy, Zoe Francis, Samaaya Connell, Kendra Findlay Roneika Gibson, Ketonna Campbell, Ettrisha Jeffrey and Rudique Cyrus

Goal Keepers: G-riesa Joseph, AnnJean Roache and Tishana James

The Coaching Staff for the U20 Girls are; Head Coach Mr. Cornelius Huggins, Assistant Coach Ms. Shelly Browne and Goalkeeper Coach, Mr. Melvin Andrews. Training sessions will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Brighton Playing Field from 4:00 pm.

The Technical Department would like to thank all clubs and affiliates for helping us in our journey to develop football in our country. A subsequent release will follow with the final squad.