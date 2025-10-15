SVGBF national championship kicks off Nov. 1

The SVG Basketball Federation is thrilled to announce its 2025 National Basketball Championship running for four exciting weeks, showcasing top basketball talent in two main categories:

Senior Division 5V5

Under 17 Division 3X3

This national event is open to teams from all communities and registered clubs across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The event is set to open on Saturday, November 1st from 4:30PM at the New Montrose Hard Court with fixtures to be released pending team registrations.

Players and fans alike can look forward to SVG’s biggest basketball event of the year with competitive matches, cash prizes, giveaways and an eclectic atmosphere.