SVGCC Rotaract Club Aims to Foster a New Generation of Leaders

Rotary Club of St. Vincent & Rotaract Club of Kingstown Expand Rotaract in SVG with New Club at St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College

Recognizing the importance of leadership development and community service among young adults, the Rotary Club of St. Vincent and the Rotaract Club of Kingstown have co-sponsored the chartering of the Rotaract Club of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (RCSVGCC). This milestone makes RCSVGCC the second Rotaract club in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the first University-based Rotaract Club locally, providing SVGCC students aged 18 and older with structured opportunities for professional growth, leadership training, and impactful service projects.

Members of the new club will contribute to local and global service initiatives, aligning with Rotary’s mission to empower young adults and cultivate a new generation of service-driven leaders. Through mentorship and collaboration, RCSVGCC will play a pivotal role in building a stronger community while equipping its members with essential skills for their future careers and personal development.

Rotaract Club of St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Charter Board Members

The Charter Board of the Rotaract Club of SVGCC consists of dynamic student leaders eager to drive the club’s mission forward:

President: Nashard Howell

Vice President: Kaylanna Harry

Secretary: Kevisha Richardson

Treasurer: Antonio Toby

Director of Community Service: Brianna Williams

Director of Club Service: Nyla James

Director of International Service: Kaylanna Harry

Director of Membership: Jamilia Solomon

Director of Public Image: Azaria Commissiong

Director of Professional Development: Samiche Mayers

Director of Club Administration: Allyannah King

Alongside the charter board, the club welcomes its charter members, who will play a vital role in shaping the club’s vision, executing service projects, and building a strong network of service-minded peers.

The Club received official chartership from Rotary International on March 7, 2025 and would have completed an onboarding session on January 25, 2025 which introduced members to Rotaract’s core values, expectations, and opportunities. With strong support from both sponsoring clubs, the Rotaract Club of SVGCC is well-positioned to implement projects that address pressing community needs while fostering the personal development of its members.

The Rotaract Club of SVGCC joins a global network of over 10,000 Rotaract clubs, empowering young people to take action and drive change in their communities.

Interested students of all Divisions of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College interested in leadership, service, and networking opportunities are encouraged to get involved.

Meeting dates for the Rotaract Club of SVGCC are as follows:

2 nd Fridays of each month at 2PM in person, at the DASGS Campus, Villa and

Fridays of each month at 2PM in person, at the DASGS Campus, Villa and 4thWednesdays of each month at 7:30 pm virtually.

For more information, follow @RotaractSVGCC on social media or contact [email protected].

Rotary members throughout the world take action to make communities better. They contribute their time, energy, and passion to carry out meaningful and sustainable projects that promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, help mothers and children, support education, grow local economies and protect the environment.