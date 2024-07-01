SVGEF and Community Heroes Join Forces to Clean Indian Bay

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund Leads Second Major Coastal Clean-up at Indian Bay

Indian Bay, St. Vincent – September 18, 2024: The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF) organized its second major clean-up at Indian Bay, continuing its commitment to protecting Vincentian coastlines. This event, held ahead of International Coastal Clean-up Day on September 21, was part of SVGEF’s ongoing initiative to clear debris left in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl and tackle litter left by beachgoers.

Building on the success of the first clean-up, this event expanded efforts to both land and sea, with 35 volunteers participating, including members of the SVG Coast Guard, Dive Antilles, Dive St. Vincent, and the local community. Indian Bay, located within the South Coast Marine Conservation Area, is a cherished local landmark where generations of Vincentians have learned to swim and spend time with their families, making its protection a priority. Underwater efforts were a significant focus, with 11 scuba divers and 5 free divers working diligently to remove debris from the sea floor.

During the clean-up, over 543 pounds of trash were collected, facilitated by the Central Water and Sewage Authority’s Solid Waste Management Unit (CWSA/SWMU), which provided a skip for proper disposal of non-recyclable items. Recyclables were processed by All Islands Recycling Inc. (AIR). Additionally, an estimated hundreds of pounds of wreckage were removed from the sea floor, including a 28-foot fishing boat hull retrieved from the beach one day prior to the clean-up.