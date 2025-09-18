SVGEF Team Trained in Using Wildlife Cameras

SVGEF team was trained in using wildlife cameras. In a release the SVGEF says their Pigeon Island project involved baseline assessments for seabirds and the removal of invasive species.

“In doing so, we were trained to use wildlife camera traps to assist with our conservation work, which involves the carefully thought out placement and monitoring to observe and confirm the presence of introduced (invasive) species and plan the necessary strategies for their removal”.

This training was led by Grenadine sea bird experts Juliana Coffey from Canada and Vaughn Thomas from Carriacou.

SVGEF Pigeon Island team is mostly made up of community members from Bequia who are passionate about protecting our sea bird species on our islands.

These newly acquired skills are essential to restoring seabird populations and they increase our capacity on other projects with the potential use of camera traps.