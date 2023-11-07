SVGFF announces change in venue for 2023 Concacaf Qualifiers

Relocation of Upcoming Nations League Qualifying Matches

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) regrets to inform the public and our valued stakeholders about the change in the location/venue of our two (2) remaining home matches in the Concacaf Qualifiers for both the male and female senior teams.

On October 16th, 2023, the SVGFF received correspondence from the National Sports Council, which outlined that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has successfully secured the bid to host games in the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup. As a result, extensive rehabilitation is underway at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in preparation for these games. Therefore, the Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers scheduled for November 21st and the Concacaf Women’s Road to Gold Cup Qualifiers on December 05th, 2023, cannot be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.

The SVGFF explored various options locally, including the possibility of hosting the matches at Victoria Park. Unfortunately, these efforts did not yield approval.

In response to this situation, the SVGFF has been diligently working to secure alternative venues for these matches. We are currently in communication with two (2) Member Associations (MAs) to host our home games. The male team’s qualifier will now take place in Grenada on November 21st, and the female team’s qualifier will be held on December 05th. Our primary choice for hosting is Trinidad and Tobago, with Grenada as our secondary option.

The SVGFF will provide necessary updates to our fans and supporters as we finalize the arrangements for these upcoming matches. We are also exploring the possibility of organizing travel for a limited number of supporters to accompany our teams to these matches.

We would like to express our gratitude to our loyal fans, partners, and sponsors for their continued support. We remain committed to the development and success of football in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and are determined to make the best of the unforeseen situation.