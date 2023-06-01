SVGFF completes D Coaching License Program for Community College students

SVGFF D License Certificates for College Students

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) takes great pride in announcing the successful completion of the D Coaching License Program for St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College students. A group of dedicated and passionate individuals has demonstrated exceptional commitment and talent in football coaching, earning their well-deserved SVGFF D Coaching License Certificates.

The SVGFF is committed to nurturing the growth and development of aspiring coaches, and the D Coaching License Program for the students of the Applied Associates Degree in Sports Sciences program exemplifies this commitment. This program has provided college students with an additional comprehensive curriculum focused on coaching methodologies, player development, game analysis, and effective communication.

The graduates successfully completed a series of theoretical and practical assessments, under the guidance of experienced instructors and mentors. Their commitment to continuous improvement and their passion for football coaching has been instrumental in their achievements.

The SVGFF extends its warmest congratulations to the following students who have been awarded the SVGFF D Coaching License Certificates::

Andros Dennie Josh Stowe Alexus Hoyte Joshua Bennet Clenetta Brudy Keianna Edwards Darren Morgan – Jeffers Kirtney Franklyn Derecia Michael Kyle Simmons Eonjay Glasgow Marsha Marshall Jahva Audain Ossique Bellingy Jamaar Cropper Sydroy Bentick Javel Dodds Zanelle James Jayden De Soua Zanique Guy Jlan McMaster Javonnie Shallow

The SVGFF would like to express its gratitude to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College for their support and cooperation in making this program a resounding success. Their commitment to providing opportunities for the development of aspiring coaches has been instrumental in the realization of this program.

The SVGFF encourages all the D Coaching License recipients to continue their pursuit of excellence, leveraging their newly acquired knowledge and skills to positively impact the football community. They serve as inspiring role models for their peers and future generations of coaches.