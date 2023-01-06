SVGFF says resumption of National Club Championships postponed

The SVGFF has announced the postponement of Premier League matches.

In a release, the organization said that the resumption of the National Club Championships 2022–23, which were scheduled for Friday, January 6, 2023, at Victoria Park, has been postponed.

The SVGFF said the postponement comes as a result of the 2022 Carnival presentation, which will take place on January 7, 2023, at Victoria Park.

The other matches, scheduled for Saturday, July 7, and Sunday, July 8, will go ahead as planned, the SVGFF stated.