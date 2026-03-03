SVGHSS Launches 2026 Girls’ Empowerment Skills Programme

The St. Vincent Girls’ High School recently introduced its 2026 Girls’ Empowerment Skills Programme, a specialized initiative designed to cultivate leadership, resilience, and self-reliance among its students.

Led by international facilitator Dr. Shawana Moore, the workshop provides interactive sessions that focus on mental wellness, career planning, and practical life skills.

During the launch event, officials and guest speakers, including Minister Laverne Velox, urged the young participants to recognize their own potential and prepare for future leadership roles in society.

The program aims to create a supportive environment where students can engage in open dialogue and build the confidence necessary to navigate adulthood.

This week-long project reflects the school’s dedication to producing well-rounded citizens who are capable of contributing meaningfully to their national community.