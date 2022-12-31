SVG’s first batch of UWI-SVGCC trained nurses graduates

St Vincent first batch of UWI-SVGCC trained nurses graduates

On December 29, twenty-one trained nurses were honoured for being the first batch of students to complete a nursing program offered by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College through a franchising arrangement with the University of the West Indies.

The 21 students were recognized yesterday (December 29) during a ceremony for finishing the bachelor of science in nursing franchise program of the University of the West Indies Mona Campus at the SVGCC.

The ceremony took place on the Villa campus of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

The nurses also took the International Nurses’ Pledge, following which they were officially welcomed into the nursing profession.

The curriculum is a four-year Pre-RN Bachelors program provided at the SVGCC through a franchising agreement with the UWI Mona Campus.

Source : API