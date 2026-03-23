SVG’s home gardening competition returns for 2026

The Rural Transformation Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture is inviting citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to participate in the 2026 National Home Gardening Competition.

This annual competition aims to encourage households to grow their own food to bolster national food and nutrition security.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to grow their own food, showcase their gardening skills and be part of a growing community of home gardeners.

Important Dates:

Registration: 9th March – 30th April 2026

Deadline for Submission: 30th April 2026

Competition Date: 1st May – 31st October 2026

Judging: Between September and October 2026

Registration forms are available at the Rural Transformation Unit’s Office, Ministry of Agriculture Headquarters, Kingstown

You can also register online at the link below:

https://forms.gle/igPTNXHhrYQChFdz7

Or scan the QR code for immediate access to the registration form.

For more information, contact the Rural Transformation Unit at 784-457-1812 or 456-1111 ext. 5346/5349 or email them at [email protected]