SVGTA CEO provides Key winter season updates for the destination

Prior to the busy fall and winter seasons, the St. Vincent and The Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) has issued important updates to the destination.

On October 30, Air Canada will resume nonstop service to the location three times each week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Starting on December 11, service will increase to four times each week, with Tuesdays adding to the timetable through the end of the winter season.

Glenn Beache, CEO of the SVGTA, said, “We are very excited and looking forward to welcoming our Canadian friends this winter with the start of Air Canada’s weekly nonstop flights starting Oct. 30, 2023.”

Two of Grenadine Island’s upscale hotels will shut their doors for the summer. The largest Grenadine Island in the area, Bequia, which is where the Bequia Beach Hotel is located, will be closed starting on June 5 and reopening on October 13. The 22-room private island getaway at Petit St. Vincent Resort in the southern Grenadines will likewise close on June 30 and reopen on November 1 after renovations.

Visit the website www.DiscoverSVG.com for additional details.

Source : TravelWeek