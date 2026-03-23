SVGTU demands immediate reinstatement of Adriana King

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union (SVGTU) is intensifying its call for the government to reinstate veteran teacher Adriana King, arguing that her continued suspension on half-pay is a violation of her fundamental rights.

During a recent broadcast of “Teacher Talk,” union leadership detailed a frustrating bureaucratic process that has left King in professional limbo despite a magistrate’s decision to dismiss charges against her.

Adriana King, described by the union as an “asset” to her school, was suspended after participating in protests organized by two local unions. Following the magistrate’s dismissal of the case, the SVGTU formally petitioned the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) for her reinstatement.

According to SVGTU President Oswald Robinson, the CPO indicated that reinstatement was contingent on a report from the Commissioner of Police confirming that the matter was resolved. However, when the union followed up with the Commissioner, they were told that no such report existed.

The union later learned that the government has appealed the magistrate’s decision, a move Robinson suggests is the primary hurdle currently preventing King’s return to full duty.

The SVGTU highlighted several hardships King has faced during this period, including:

Reduced Income: She remains on half-pay.

She remains on half-pay. Travel Restrictions: At one point, she was barred from traveling.

At one point, she was barred from traveling. Loss of Allowances: Her meal allowance was previously revoked, though it was later restored.

“This is really going on for too long,” Robinson stated, emphasizing that the union believes in the fundamental rights and freedoms of its members to protest peacefully without fear of losing their livelihoods.

In response to the lack of progress from the CPO and the police, the SVGTU has written directly to the Cabinet. The union is demanding a public declaration regarding King’s status and the government’s position on her reinstatement.

Incoming SVGTU President Fiona Charles and Robinson both asserted that the union will remain autonomous and will continue to “fight tooth and nail” for its members. They argued that as a trade union, they must stand independent and speak out when government actions adversely affect teachers.

“A trade union has to stand, maintain its autonomy and its independence,” Robinson said. “When things affect our members, nobody can say it’s a hand-and-glove situation”.

The SVGTU leadership concluded by urging teachers to remain united and to attend the upcoming biennial convention on April 1st, where union business and member grievances will be a primary focus.