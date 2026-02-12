SVGTU to hold elections February 24-25

The following candidates will contest the positions listed below in the upcoming SVGTU elections scheduled for Tuesday, 24th February and Wednesday, 25th February, 2026:

1ST VICEPRESIDENT

Mr. Oswald Robinson

Mr. Rosmond Richardson

G ENERAL S ECRETARY

Ms. Andrea Durrant

Mrs. Tishanna Reid-DaBreo

P UBLIC R ELATIONS O FFICER

Ms. Shanique Bailey

Mr. Ashford Daniel

C OMMITTEE M EMBERS

Ms. Sheriffa Lynch

Mr. Anthony Compton

Mr. Jevon Bynoe

Ms. Andrea Quashie

Mr. Olford Walters

The candidates nominated for the following positions are unopposed:

P RESIDENT

Mrs. Fiona Charles-Williams

2ND V ICE P RESIDENT

Ms. Yokanne Blugh

T REASURER

Aurie Gordon

A SSISTANT G ENERAL S ECRETARY

Mrs. Reba Cozier-Veira