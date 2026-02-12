Ad image

SVGTU to hold elections February 24-25

Press Release
ByPress Release
Send all Press Releases to [email protected]

The following candidates will contest the positions listed below in the upcoming SVGTU elections scheduled for Tuesday, 24th February and Wednesday, 25th February, 2026:

1ST VICEPRESIDENT

Mr. Oswald Robinson

Mr. Rosmond Richardson

GENERAL SECRETARY

Ms. Andrea Durrant

Mrs. Tishanna Reid-DaBreo

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

Ms. Shanique Bailey

Mr. Ashford Daniel

COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Ms. Sheriffa Lynch

Mr. Anthony Compton

Mr. Jevon Bynoe

Ms. Andrea Quashie

Mr. Olford Walters

The candidates nominated for the following positions are unopposed:

PRESIDENT

Mrs. Fiona Charles-Williams

2ND VICE PRESIDENT

Ms. Yokanne Blugh

TREASURER

Aurie Gordon

ASSISTANT GENERAL SECRETARY

Mrs. Reba Cozier-Veira

Share This Article
ByPress Release
Send all Press Releases to [email protected]

Subscribe! Get Articles Instantly!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
×