SVGTU to hold elections February 24-25

The following candidates will contest the positions listed below in the upcoming SVGTU elections scheduled for Tuesday, 24th February and Wednesday, 25th February, 2026:
1ST VICEPRESIDENT
Mr. Oswald Robinson
Mr. Rosmond Richardson
GENERAL SECRETARY
Ms. Andrea Durrant
Mrs. Tishanna Reid-DaBreo
PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
Ms. Shanique Bailey
Mr. Ashford Daniel
COMMITTEE MEMBERS
Ms. Sheriffa Lynch
Mr. Anthony Compton
Mr. Jevon Bynoe
Ms. Andrea Quashie
Mr. Olford Walters
The candidates nominated for the following positions are unopposed:
PRESIDENT
Mrs. Fiona Charles-Williams
2ND VICE PRESIDENT
Ms. Yokanne Blugh
TREASURER
Aurie Gordon
ASSISTANT GENERAL SECRETARY
Mrs. Reba Cozier-Veira