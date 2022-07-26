Swimming ban on 4 beaches in St Barths due to Sargassum

Sargassum seaweed has inundated certain bays in Saint Barthelemy, forcing a temporary ban on swimming and water activities.

Collectivité de Saint-Barthélemy issued a notice yesterday on the Order of the President of the Territorial Council banning swimming and nautical activities in Marigot Bay, Grand-Cul de Sac Bay, Petit-Cul de Sac Bay and Anse des Cayes Bay.

In Marigot, Grand-Cul de Sac, Petite-Cul de Sac, and Anse des Cayes bays, all water activities are prohibited from July 25 until the situation returns to normal.

Several fishermen lost their lobster catches in the lagoon of Grand Cul de Sac because of a massive influx of sargassum seaweed over the weekend, according to Coral Restoration St Barth.

Over the next three months (July to September 2022), sargassum influx events will be moderate to severe, according to the latest Sargassum Sub-regional outlook bulletin published by the UWI Centre for Resource Management and Environment Studies, Cave Hill, Barbados.