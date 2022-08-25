Synthetic mouse embryo develops beating heart

Scientists in Cambridge have created synthetic mouse embryos in a lab, without using eggs or sperm, which show evidence of a brain and beating heart.
The mouse embryos, developed using stem cells, only lasted for eight days.
But the research team say it could improve understanding of the earliest stages of organ development – and why some pregnancies fail.
Other scientists caution that while the technique is promising there are still many hurdles to overcome.
The researchers from the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) are the latest to publish their results in the journal Nature.
The Cambridge team has been studying the early stages of pregnancy for the past decade but so much of it is hidden from view in the womb.
By mimicking natural processes in a laboratory, they found a way to get three types of stem cells from mice to interact and grow into embryo-like structures.
The synthetic mouse embryos only lasted for eight days, due to defects – but they reached the point where a brain began to develop.
Professor Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, professor of mammalian development and stem cell biology at Cambridge and professor of biology at Caltech, said it was “a dream come true” and could offer a glimpse into how organs are formed.