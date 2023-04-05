Tabitha Brown unwinds in Nevis for Spring Break

Tabitha Brown, a social media personality, and her family have chosen Nevis as their spring break destination.

Brown announced her arrival on the island via Instagram.

“Good day from paradise.” I’m so grateful to be able to share this experience with my family! “Keep an eye out for some spring break fun,” she wrote.

Brown and her family are staying at Nevis’s Four Seasons Resort.

The resort spans 350 acres and includes 90 villas and a 189-room hotel.

Guests at the hotel can enjoy three miles (4.8 kilometres) of pristine beachfront, a world-class golf course, award-winning spas, an eight-court tennis complex, four pickleball courts and top-level water sports.

One piece of Nevis that has had a big impact on Brown is the island’s flora and fauna, particularly the Vervet monkeys.

In a post, she wrote: “Vervet monkeys, characterised by their dappled grey-brown bodies and black faces fringed with white fur, are native to southern and eastern Africa but can also be found in some Caribbean islands such as St Kitts and Nevis, where the population has grown to the tens of thousands. Our driver told us there are more monkeys than people on the island! Wow!”