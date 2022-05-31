Taiwan air defence zone invaded by 30 Chinese warplanes

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, which it can take by force if necessary.

The latest incident included 22 fighters, as well as electronic warfare, early warning and antisubmarine aircraft, Taiwan’s defence ministry said.

The aircraft flew in an area to the northeast of the Pratas Islands that is part of the Taiwan’s air defence identification zone (ADIZ), according to a map the ministry provided.

But the planes did not cross over into Taiwan’s airspace itself, which would have been regarded as an act of hostility.

An ADIZ is an area outside of a country’s territory and national airspace but where foreign aircraft are still identified, monitored, and controlled in the interest of national security. It is self-declared and technically remains international airspace.

Taiwan has been reporting for more than a year that Chinese aircraft have been flying into its ADIZ, calling it “grey zone” warfare aimed at testing their military response and wearing them out.

Analysts have previously said the incursions were a warning against Taiwan’s government from moving towards a formal declaration of independence.