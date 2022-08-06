Taiwan calls on global community to condemn China’s “irrational military provocations”

Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) slammed China’s claim that Taiwan and the U.S. have changed the status quo in a press release issued Saturday (Aug. 6).

MOFA reiterated that China has never ruled Taiwan. Taiwanese have the right to make friends with the rest of the world, and China has no right to interfere with other countries forming friendships with Taiwan, the ministry added.

MOFA pointed out that the Group of Seven (G7) and EU foreign ministers issued a joint statement calling on Beijing not to attempt to unilaterally change the status quo by force. It also said the foreign ministers of the U.S, Australia, and Japan urged on China to end its military drills around Taiwan “immediately” and emphasized their commitment to regional peace and stability during an ASEAN summit in Cambodia.

MOFA called on the global community to jointly condemn China’s “irrational military provocations,” continue supporting democratic Taiwan, and pay attention to Taiwan Strait peace. It also urged the world to “jointly curb the expansion and aggression of authoritarianism, maintain the rules-based international order, and defend the free and open Indo-Pacific region.”