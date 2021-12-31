Taiwan Fires Off 16,000 Fireworks At Taipei 101 To Welcome 2022

The 2022 New Year’s countdown show at Taiwan’s Taipei 101 fires off 16,000 fireworks over 360 seconds, one of its longest and biggest displays ever.

The annual show this year adopts the theme “Towards a better future,” will also involve animation, music, and a light show in addition to the fireworks, and took around six months to prepare, Taipei 101 Chairman Chang Hsueh-shun said at a press conference at the building, the world’s tallest when it opened in 2004.

“We hope to use the theme this year to heal people’s hearts and also drum up morale so that the people of Taiwan, along with the international community can look towards a better future of peace, happiness, and a merry 2022,” Chang said.

A range of special fireworks displays is on show during the six-minute display, including dynamic wing-shaped and heart-shaped fireworks, Chang said.

“As long as the weather is good, the beautiful fireworks will look like angels spreading their wings in the sky, and in a way reflect warmth and hope,” Chang said.

The fireworks show follows Taipei’s New Year’s Eve countdown party held at Taipei City Hall Square, which includes some of the hottest names from the country’s entertainment industry.

Taipei’s countdown party is known as one of Taiwan’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations.