The Taiwanese Embassy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has donated sacks of agricultural items.

The Taiwanese Embassy in a ceremony contributed to St. Vincent and the Grenadines around 3,000 bags of fertilizer and spraying oils to the island. The ceremony also marked the conclusion of the Taiwan Technical Mission’s Banana Revitalization Project.

The donation cost up to 554,253 Eastern Caribbean dollars. Taiwanese Ambassador Peter Lan presented the money to Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour.

The Taiwanese Embassy stated, “Amb. Peter Lan of the Republic of China (Taiwan) handed over 3,000 sacks of fertilizers as well as spraying oils and fungicides equivalent to EC $554,253.00 to Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under the Banana Revitalization Project on May 5, 2023.”

Furthermore, it informed us that approximately 140 farmers are expected to benefit, and many of them attended the ceremony. Amb. Lan and Minister Caesar both committed to continue Taiwan and SVG’s strong collaboration.