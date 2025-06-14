Taiwan supports SVG’s livestock industry with new initiative

The distribution of pigs under the SVG UBEC-CERC Food Insecurity Project, part of the Unleashing the Blue Economy and Emergency Response Component was recently conducted at the Livestock Breeding and Multiplication Centre in Orange Hill.

A total of thirty-eight pigs will be distributed to sixteen farmers to serve as breeding stock, with the aim of enhancing pig reproduction and sustaining food security. The handing-over ceremony was chaired by Chief Agricultural Officer, Mr. Renato Gumbs.

Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer, Mr. Colville King, shared that the Ministry of Agriculture will provide technical support and assistance to the recipient farmers. He also noted that the initiative includes additional benefits such as feed vouchers.

H.E. Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, Ambassador of The Republic of China on Taiwan, delivered remarks on the progress achieved under the Improving Livestock Breeding Project, citing improvements in animal nutrition and the modernization of production methods. She further mentioned Taiwan’s continued support in the expansion of pig pen facilities at the Rabacca Livestock Breeding and Multiplication Centre.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Hon. Saboto Caesar, highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to diversifying the agriculture sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He encouraged farmers to consider investing in artificial insemination services, noting its contribution to enhance productivity and production nationwide.

Minister Caesar also extended sincere gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and the staff of the Ministry of Agriculture for their ongoing support.